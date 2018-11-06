wnpv_politics

Election Safety in Bucks and Montgomery Counties

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office offers a number people can call if they are harassed at a polling location. Bucks County officials says Constables will provide security at Bucks voting locations. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte has more.

