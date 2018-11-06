http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_politics.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-06 10:33:032018-11-06 10:33:03Election Safety in Bucks and Montgomery Counties
Election Safety in Bucks and Montgomery Counties
The Montgomery County D.A.’s office offers a number people can call if they are harassed at a polling location. Bucks County officials says Constables will provide security at Bucks voting locations. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte has more.