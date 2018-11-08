http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Julie-Barnyock.png 960 720 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-08 15:23:072018-11-08 15:25:00Julie Barnyock’s Killer is Still Unknown
Julie Barnyock’s Killer is Still Unknown
The Montgomery County D.A.’s office urges anyone who was at the Lansdale Train Station on the night of November 8th, 1993 to come forward with whatever information they may have in connection with the murder of Julie Barnyock. The 18 year old went missing just after calling her father from the train station. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports, her body was found three weeks later.