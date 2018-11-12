Kratz: Eagles are Pressing Too Hard

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/football.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-12 09:34:282018-11-12 09:34:28Kratz: Eagles are Pressing Too Hard
Sports Writer Ed Kratz says the Eagles could be pressing too hard after Sunday night’s home loss to the Cowboys. Kratz, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger Monday morning says the Eagles need to find a way to have a stronger defensive effort, particularly in light of the fact that they play New Orleans next week, who have scored 96 point in their last two games in the Superdome