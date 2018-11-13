http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-13 08:00:092018-11-13 08:00:09Perna: Younger Generations are Incredible
Perna: Younger Generations are Incredible
Mark Perna, author, consultant and motivational speaker outlines in his new book how to get younger generations to want something without immediately going through the traditional route of higher education. Perna was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger Tuesday morning.