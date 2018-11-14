Psychologist Calls on Parents to Teach Kindness

Dr. Dale Atkins was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday morning with WNPV’s Darryl Berger to talk about teaching kindness and how we are all hardwired to be kind from a young age. Dr. Dale Atkins co-authored a new book on the subject.

