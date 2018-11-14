http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-14 11:04:022018-11-14 11:04:02Psychologist Calls on Parents to Teach Kindness
Psychologist Calls on Parents to Teach Kindness
Dr. Dale Atkins was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday morning with WNPV’s Darryl Berger to talk about teaching kindness and how we are all hardwired to be kind from a young age. Dr. Dale Atkins co-authored a new book on the subject.