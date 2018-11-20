wnpv_police_beat

Deputies Come Together For The Lukens Family



Deputies are growing beards, goatees, and mustaches for the benefit of the family of Bryan Lukens, following a fire last year at their Skippack homes that took the lives of the family’s two young boys, Bryan Jr. and Parker.

