http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-20 06:50:552018-11-20 06:50:55Food Safety Key on Thanksgiving
Food Safety Key on Thanksgiving
The U.S.D.A. is out with a list of recommendations concerning food safety on Thanksgiving. Adam Gehring, a U.S.D.A. Food Safety Representative, was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger Tuesday morning.