Food Safety Key on Thanksgiving

The U.S.D.A. is out with a list of recommendations concerning food safety on Thanksgiving. Adam Gehring, a U.S.D.A. Food Safety Representative, was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger Tuesday morning.

