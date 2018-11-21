univest

Univest Will Award 5,000 to a Non Profit

The public can cast a vote through various social media platforms for their favorite non profit. The voting starts in December. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Univest’s Nicole Heverly on the AM Edition Wednesday morning.

