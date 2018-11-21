http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/10/univest.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-21 13:31:232018-11-21 13:31:23Univest Will Award 5,000 to a Non Profit
Univest Will Award 5,000 to a Non Profit
The public can cast a vote through various social media platforms for their favorite non profit. The voting starts in December. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Univest’s Nicole Heverly on the AM Edition Wednesday morning.