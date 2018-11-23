football

Some Motivation for The North Penn Knights



footballThe North Penn Knights have showed dominance and the ability to pull games out in thrilling fashion during this post season. WNPV Sports Director Jeff Nolan provides the North Penn Knights and its fan base with some recent memories of glory on the gridironas the Knights prepare to clash with Coatesville Firday night at Pennridge.

