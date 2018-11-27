Bannon: Be Alert When Holiday Shopping

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/11866372_1651341291811040_3794768700154122386_n-1.jpg 160 160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-27 09:02:272018-11-27 09:02:27Bannon: Be Alert When Holiday Shopping
Mike Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning to discuss the importance for consumers to be aware of their surroundings when Holiday Shoppping.