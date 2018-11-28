http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/economy37.jpg 480 640 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-28 10:58:052018-11-28 11:03:13Commonwealth Fdn: Pa. Hostile to Business
Commonwealth Fdn: Pa. Hostile to Business
Jennifer Stefano, Vice President of the Commonwealth Foundation says the State’s lack of job growth and crony capitalism is preventing companies from coming to Pa. and chasing away Pennsylvania’s young workforce.