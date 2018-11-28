Commonwealth Fdn: Pa. Hostile to Business

Jennifer Stefano, Vice President of the Commonwealth Foundation says the State’s lack of job growth and crony capitalism is preventing companies from coming to Pa. and chasing away Pennsylvania’s young workforce.

