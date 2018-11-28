http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Aaron-Taylor-mugshot.jpg 788 591 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-28 08:14:372018-11-28 08:14:37Police Arrest Aaron Taylor on Murder Charges
Police Arrest Aaron Taylor on Murder Charges
The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office, County Detectives and Pottstown Police gathered information through various sources in the arrests of 18 year old Aaron Taylor and a juvenile accomplice in the shooting death of a Pottstown woman. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports.