Police Arrest Aaron Taylor on Murder Charges

The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office, County Detectives and Pottstown Police gathered information through various sources in the arrests of 18 year old Aaron Taylor and a juvenile accomplice in the shooting death of a Pottstown woman. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports.

