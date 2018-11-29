Montco_Logo

Kane Reports to Jail to Serve Sentence

Montco_LogoKathleen Kane requested more time to take care of personal matters concerning her teenage sons, but the request was rejected by Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy, who ordered Pa’s former Attorney General to report to prison on Thursday morning. WNPV’S Joe LeCompte reports.

