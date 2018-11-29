Kane Reports to Jail to Serve Sentence

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/Montco_Logo.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-11-29 13:21:512018-11-29 13:26:04Kane Reports to Jail to Serve Sentence
Kathleen Kane requested more time to take care of personal matters concerning her teenage sons, but the request was rejected by Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy, who ordered Pa’s former Attorney General to report to prison on Thursday morning. WNPV’S Joe LeCompte reports.