Steele Named Trial Lawyer of The Year

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele was named the winner of the James P. Fox Trial Lawyer of The Year by The Montgomery County Bar Association. The award was based on Steele’s prosecution of two high profile cases in Montgomery County Court. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports.

