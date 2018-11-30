univest

Van Sant: Consumers Feel Comfortable

univestBill Van Sant, Sr. V.P. and Managing Director at Univest Investments says consumers feel comfortable in the economy. Darryl Berger interviewed Bill Van Sant Friday afternoon on Comment Please By Univest on WNPV.

