Dr. Borick: President Bush “41” Life of Service
Dr Chris Borick, Director of the Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg College, a guest on the AM Edition with WNPV’S Darryl Berger Monday morning, discussed the life and times of President H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday at the age of 94.