Bannon: Watch Out For Porch Thieves
Mike Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer protection reminds consumers to be aware of porch pirates, also know as thieves, who help themselves to your packages that have been dropped off on your steps when you’re not home. Bannopn offered tips Tuesday morning with Darryl Berger on WNPV’s AM Edition.