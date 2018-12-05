Dr. Calls For State By State Single Payer

Dr. Joseph Jarvis author of the book, The Purple World, offers suggestions which he believes will lead to a more efficient healthcare system that works for the American public. Dr. Jarvis was a recent guest on the AM Edition with WNPV’s Darryl Berger.

 

