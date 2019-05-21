Police Charge Norristown Woman with Murder

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Jacqueline-Jackson.jpg 640 480 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-05-21 06:52:482019-05-21 06:52:51Police Charge Norristown Woman with Murder
Lethal violence is the end result of an argument between two roommates in Norristown, according to Norristown Borough Police. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports, a 35 year old woman now faces a murder charge.