Krazalkovich Saddened By Behavior of Montco GOP

/in /by

Darryl Berger interviewed France Krazalkovich, a Republican candidate in Tuesday’s primary for county commissioner about the use of green ballots to encourage voters to cast their ballots for a particular candidate. Krazalkovich, who lost in the primary, said the Montgomery County Republican Committee said it was not endorsing a candidate, but he adds, the green ballots contradict that statement.