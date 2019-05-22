http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/France-cut-out-1-768x768.png 768 768 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-05-22 14:07:052019-05-22 14:09:55Krazalkovich Saddened By Behavior of Montco GOP
Krazalkovich Saddened By Behavior of Montco GOP
Darryl Berger interviewed France Krazalkovich, a Republican candidate in Tuesday’s primary for county commissioner about the use of green ballots to encourage voters to cast their ballots for a particular candidate. Krazalkovich, who lost in the primary, said the Montgomery County Republican Committee said it was not endorsing a candidate, but he adds, the green ballots contradict that statement.