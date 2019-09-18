http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/qtq80-sEDEx5.jpeg 1440 2160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-09-18 11:51:532019-09-18 11:52:212019 International Food Festival
2019 International Food Festival
The festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Souderton at Saint Philip’s Orthodox Church. Spokesperson for the event, Father Noah Bushelli, was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday with Darryl Berger to discuss the festival. Click below to listen to interview.