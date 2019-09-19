http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/qtq80-bEIcrz.jpeg 836 1254 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-09-19 08:21:192019-09-19 08:21:38Recovery Walks 2019
Recovery Walks 2019
The Great Plaza in Philadelphia will be the staging point this Saturday for Recovery Walks 2019. Executive Director of The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania incorporated, Jennifer King, was a guest with Darryl Berger Friday morning to discuss the event. Click below to listen to interview.