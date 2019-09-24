http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/qtq80-piMNUE.jpeg 836 1254 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-09-24 09:07:372019-09-24 09:07:52Autumn Event at Penn Foundation
Autumn Event at Penn Foundation
The Sellersville based non profit will hold its Autumn Event Tuesday night to raise funds to provide services for people with addictions and those suffering from mental health illnesses. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte. Click below to listen to report.