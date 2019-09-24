http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/qtq80-2rNg9T.jpeg 836 1254 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-09-24 09:26:212019-09-24 09:26:26Testing For Exposure to Firefighting Foam
Testing For Exposure to Firefighting Foam
The Federal Government will provide funding to test residents who drank and used water that was contaminated from firefighting foam at the former Willow Grove Naval Air station. WNPV’S Joe LeCompte reports. Click below to listen to report.