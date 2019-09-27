http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/qtq80-GXLLCz.jpeg 836 1254 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-09-27 12:05:102019-09-27 12:10:57Shredding Event in Collegeville
Shredding Event in Collegeville
Univest is hosting a shredding event in Collegeville. Nicole Heverly, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Univest, was a guest with Darryl Berger Friday on WNPV’s AM Edition to discuss the details of the event.