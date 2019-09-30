http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/Montco_Logo.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-09-30 10:07:152019-09-30 10:07:20Montco. Provides Update on Voter Feedback
Montco. Provides Update on Voter Feedback
Montgomery County has a new voting system in place that debuted in the May primary. WNPV’s Darryl Berger interviewed Chief Operating Officer Lee Soltysiak concerning voter feedback on the system. Click below to listen to interview.