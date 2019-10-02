http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/qtq80-ADKH3f.jpeg 1440 2160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-10-02 11:08:182019-10-02 11:08:25Blue Bell Lawyer Accused of Mail Fraud
Blue Bell Lawyer Accused of Mail Fraud
The 55 year old man, who was employed at a Philadelphia based law firm, allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud insurance companies and product manufacturers for several years. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports. Click below to listen to report.