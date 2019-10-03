http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/qtq80-ravSe4.jpeg 1440 2160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-10-03 10:55:002019-10-03 10:55:04Two Contractors Will Build Skate Park
Two Contractors Will Build Skate Park
Lansdale Borough Council will likely hire two contractors at its business meeting in October to carry out construction of the skate park. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports. Click below to listen to report.