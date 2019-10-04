http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/bob-barr.jpg 285 220 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-10-04 13:44:512019-10-04 13:44:52Bob Barr Weighs in on Impeachment
Bob Barr Weighs in on Impeachment
Former Georgia Republican Congressman Bob Barr was a guest on WNPV’S Comment Please By Univest with Darryl Berger concerning the ongoing Democratic probe of President Trump and their efforts to follow the impeachment process. Cick below to listen to interview.