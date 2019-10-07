http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/220px-Joe_Hoeffel_Headshot_February_2010.jpg 331 220 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-10-07 12:59:332019-10-07 13:02:09Hoeffel Supports Impeachment
Hoeffel Supports Impeachment
Former Montgomery County Democratic U.S. Congressman, Joe Hoeffel as a guest on Comment Please By Univest to discuss whistleblowers inside the Trump Administration and the Democratic desire to impeach President Trump concerning his phone call to the President of Ukraine, allegedly asking the leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Click below to listen to interview.