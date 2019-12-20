http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/qtq80-IOOTtl.jpeg 1440 2160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-12-20 10:47:552019-12-20 10:47:58Anniversary of Washington’s Arrival
Anniversary of Washington’s Arrival
General George Washington and his troops arrived at Valley Forge, prepared to repel the British. WNPV’s Pete Reinert reports, it was celebrated at Valley Forge National Park. Click below to listen to report.