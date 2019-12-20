http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/qtq80-IPYM0W.jpeg 1440 2160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2019-12-20 10:50:562019-12-20 10:50:58Vulnerable Time of Year For Many
Vulnerable Time of Year For Many
The Holidays hold promise and engagement for families and individuals, but as WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports,. It’s also a time of year when people lose hope and potentially consider taking their life. Click below to listen to report.