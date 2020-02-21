http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/qtq80-qInTku.jpeg 846 1241 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-02-21 08:23:202020-02-21 08:23:24Official Calls For Minimum Wage Hike
Official Calls For Minimum Wage Hike
Pa. Department of Labor and Industry Secretary calls on lawmakers to increase the state’s minimum, which has been stuck at 7.25 an hour for years. WNPV’S Joe LeCompte reports. Click below to listen to report.