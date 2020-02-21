http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/qtq80-PY7efo.jpeg 1440 2160 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-02-21 08:39:392020-02-21 08:39:40Pa. Sec. of Agriculture on WNPV
Pa. Sec. of Agriculture on WNPV
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding, was a guest with Darryl Berger on Comment please By Univest Thursday to discuss the importance of agriculture businesses in the Commonwealth. Click below to listen to interview.