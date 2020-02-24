http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/08/north_penn_logo.jpg 89 173 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-02-24 08:19:022020-02-24 08:19:04Rebates Will Help NP Taxpayers
Rebates Will Help NP Taxpayers
Residents on limited or lower incomes in the North Penn School District will benefit through the district’s rebate program. WNPV’s Joe LeCompte reports, the program has been enhanced for more savings. Click below to listen to report.