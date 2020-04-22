http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/wnpv_politics.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-04-22 10:26:152020-04-22 10:26:17Gale Critical of Governor
Gale Critical of Governor
Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe Gale, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition with Darryl Berger, believes more businesses should be permitted to open and he’s critical of some of the decisions Governor Wolf has made during the pandemic. Click below to listen to interview.