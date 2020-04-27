http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ChrisBorick-6931s.jpg 247 250 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-04-27 07:13:402020-04-27 07:14:37Borick: President's Approval Ratings Down
Borick: President’s Approval Ratings Down
Dr. Chris Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, was a guest Darryl Berger Monday on WNPV’s AM Edition to discuss how the pandemic is impacting presidential politics. Click below to listen to interview.