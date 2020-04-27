Montco Helps Small Businesses

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/Montco_Logo.jpg 200 300 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-04-27 09:44:002020-04-27 09:44:02Montco Helps Small Businesses
Montgomery County Commissioner Vice Chair, Ken Lawrence, was a guest on the AM Edition with Darryl Berger Monday to discuss the efforts of the county to keep residents safe during the pandemic and discuss a grant program that helped 43 small businesses. Click below to listen to interview.