Outreach in The Indian Valley
Executive Director of the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce, Steve Hunsberger, was a guest with Darryl Berger Monday on WNPV’s AM Edition to discuss how people are helping each other during the pandemic, particularly the actions of law enforcement. Click below to listen to interview