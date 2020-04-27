http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-color-2018-lg-e1515269162822.jpg 62 150 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2020-04-27 09:34:032020-04-27 09:34:04Pa Lawmakers Recognize WNPV
Pa Lawmakers Recognize WNPV
Local State Reps. Steve Malagari and Liz Hanbidge, along with the State Legislature, recognize the public service provided by WNPV Radio for 60 years as the station prepares to sign off the airwaves on Thursday at midnight. WNPV’s Darryl Berger was joined by station GM, Phil Hunt, to accept a Legislative proclamation. Click below to listen to interview.