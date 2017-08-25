http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/14bml.jpg 115 115 WNPV Publisher http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png WNPV Publisher2017-08-25 16:00:092017-08-25 16:07:29Nightlife on BuxMont Live – @The Underground with The Side Chicks, Jon Koppel – August 26, 2017 broadcast
Nightlife on BuxMont Live – @The Underground with The Side Chicks, Jon Koppel – August 26, 2017 broadcast
|Nuthin Fancy 5 – Morwood Sprotsmens Club – you can still get a ticket, 5 bands, food trucks and vendors. If you like classic and hard rock it’s the place to be.
|TubeTop Mama Duo at The Village Tavern North Wales 7PM
|Bourbon & Grass at Rising Sun Inn Franconia 7:30
|Shameless and DIRTCHEAP at The Rock N Rebel Hatfield 8PM
|Teeze/Roughhouse Reunion at Harrah’s Chester 8PM
|SATURDAY 8:30pm @ COMEDY CABARET COMEDY CLUB DOYLESTOWN MISSY GRINKIWITZ and MIKE EAGAN
|Tonight Acoustic Martin at the Naceville in Sellersville
|Pick of the week TONIGHT Saturday 8/26 – Andrew O’Brien & Montgomery Blues with very special guests Blue Jay Slim & The Tone Blasters. Doors @7:30, Show starts at 8