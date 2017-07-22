BuxMont Live – 4-H Farm, Home and Youth Fair Preview, Nightlife Rundown – July 22

Farm, Home and Youth Fair Preview.

Location:

4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Road Collegeville, with parking off Creamery Road.

Thursday, August 10 – 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Friday, August 11 – 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM

Saturday, August 12 – 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Also a Nightlife Rundown at the end of the show:

Pick of the week:

Round Guys Brewing Company – 324 W Main Lansdale

Pennise Family Band hits the stage Saturday 7/22 at 7:30

Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, $1 Artisan Tacos, music with Skip (plays vinyl records)

Wednesday – Live Jazz w/ Mike Mohomet

Thursday Trivia with John Geiger – Kinky Quizzo every 1st Thursday

Pennise Family Band hits the stage at 7:30

Mojo and the Helper Monkeys with Special Guest – Zachary Heller – Fri, 7/28 7:30 p.m.

roundguysbrewery.com

The Main Hotel 408 S Main in Hatfield

FREE WiFi Happy hour $2 Yuenglings / Miller Lite / $3 craft beers

Extended happy hour Fri Sat Sun 6-10

Facebook – The Main Hotel

Wednesday August 2nd we’ll be there live doing our show.

Rising Sun Inn – Franconia

Happy Hour – Wed Thurs Fri 4-6 – $1 off drinks

Steamed Clams – Wed and Thurs

Dinner and a Show Deal – 20% off your meal when you have tickets to Montgomery Theatre!

FAJITA-RITA NIGHT EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT IN THE TAVERN & ON THE DECK!

9PM Thursday the 27th – The Mighty Manatees

risingsuninn.net

Naceville Hotel Restaurant and Bar

Happy hour 4pm to 6pm ($2 domestic drafts)

Daily food specials – not just bar food

Amazing weekend specials featuring prime rib fri and sat

Friday Night acoustic performances (like Matt Roman)

Follow them on facebook (naceville hotel restaurant and bar)

Lansdale Tavern

Monday $1 Soft Tacos & $3 Margaritas 5 to 9pm

Tuesday $1 Pizza Slice 5 to 9pm

Wednesday Triva Night 8 to 10pm

Saturday DJ Karaoke Night 9:30pm to 1:30am

lansdaletavern.com

Casey’s Saloon and Eatery – owner Terry

Every Sun Champagne Breakfast – 10am-2pm

Thursdays – NY Strip Steak Night 10oz 14.95 14oz 17.95

EXTENSIVE Early Bird Menu – 11:30am-6pm

4:30-6:30 Happy Hour, Sat Happy hour 1-5

caseyssaloon.com