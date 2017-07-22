BuxMont Live – 4-H Farm, Home and Youth Fair Preview, Nightlife Rundown – July 22
Farm, Home and Youth Fair Preview.
Location:
4-H Center, 1015 Bridge Road Collegeville, with parking off Creamery Road.
Thursday, August 10 – 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM
Friday, August 11 – 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM
Saturday, August 12 – 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM
Also a Nightlife Rundown at the end of the show:
Pick of the week:
Round Guys Brewing Company – 324 W Main Lansdale
Pennise Family Band hits the stage Saturday 7/22 at 7:30
Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, $1 Artisan Tacos, music with Skip (plays vinyl records)
Wednesday – Live Jazz w/ Mike Mohomet
Thursday Trivia with John Geiger – Kinky Quizzo every 1st Thursday
Pennise Family Band hits the stage at 7:30
Mojo and the Helper Monkeys with Special Guest – Zachary Heller – Fri, 7/28 7:30 p.m.
roundguysbrewery.com
The Main Hotel 408 S Main in Hatfield
FREE WiFi Happy hour $2 Yuenglings / Miller Lite / $3 craft beers
Extended happy hour Fri Sat Sun 6-10
Facebook – The Main Hotel
Wednesday August 2nd we’ll be there live doing our show.
Rising Sun Inn – Franconia
Happy Hour – Wed Thurs Fri 4-6 – $1 off drinks
Steamed Clams – Wed and Thurs
Dinner and a Show Deal – 20% off your meal when you have tickets to Montgomery Theatre!
FAJITA-RITA NIGHT EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT IN THE TAVERN & ON THE DECK!
9PM Thursday the 27th – The Mighty Manatees
risingsuninn.net
Naceville Hotel Restaurant and Bar
Happy hour 4pm to 6pm ($2 domestic drafts)
Daily food specials – not just bar food
Amazing weekend specials featuring prime rib fri and sat
Friday Night acoustic performances (like Matt Roman)
Follow them on facebook (naceville hotel restaurant and bar)
Lansdale Tavern
Monday $1 Soft Tacos & $3 Margaritas 5 to 9pm
Tuesday $1 Pizza Slice 5 to 9pm
Wednesday Triva Night 8 to 10pm
Saturday DJ Karaoke Night 9:30pm to 1:30am
lansdaletavern.com
Casey’s Saloon and Eatery – owner Terry
Every Sun Champagne Breakfast – 10am-2pm
Thursdays – NY Strip Steak Night 10oz 14.95 14oz 17.95
EXTENSIVE Early Bird Menu – 11:30am-6pm
4:30-6:30 Happy Hour, Sat Happy hour 1-5
caseyssaloon.com