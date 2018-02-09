http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/14bml.jpg 115 115 WNPV Publisher http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png WNPV Publisher2018-02-09 21:10:132018-02-10 00:49:16BuxMont Live - EAGLES FAN SPECIAL - February 10, 2018
BuxMont Live – EAGLES FAN SPECIAL – February 10, 2018
Welcome to Buxmont Live for this Special Eagles Fan Tribute show. Today we honor the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles and what a show we have for you today. On Thursday Cecelia Harris and host John Ralston crashed through the doors on several parties in local pubs from Quakertown to Lansdale, Souderton and Hatfield and asked people what this Eagles victory means to them.