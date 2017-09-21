Nightlife on BuxMont Live – special web only performance with IV Stone! / IV Stone Performing Band Members Eddie Kurek IV: Co-Founder and Front Man (Vocals, Keys, L. Guitar)

Mike Lee: Co-Founder (Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Harmonica)

Troy Landis: (Vocals, L. Guitar)

Johnny Zabo: (Drums/Percussion)

Michael Desoto: (Bass) Band Contact Info.

Ed Kurek III: Co-Founder (Manager & Sound Engineer)

Email: Info@IVStone.NET

Website: www.IVStone.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ivstoneband UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:  Sat (Sept 23rd) – Chesapeake Inn, Chesapeake City MD

 Sun (Sept 24th) – LAGOONA PALOOZA EVENT, Brigantine NJ

 Fri (Sept 29th) – SUMMERS END PARTY (PRIVATE)

 Sat (Sept 30th) – The Long Beach Inn, Long Beach NY

 Sun (Oct 1st) – Bridgeport Rib House, Bridgeport PA

 Fri (Oct 6th) – Cabana Bar, Skippack PA

 Sat (Oct 7th) – DaVinci’s Pub, Collegeville PA

 Fri (Oct 13th) – Fager’s Island, Ocean City MD

 Sat (Oct 14th) – Cure Insurance Club (@ Wells Fargo Ctr.) Phila PA

