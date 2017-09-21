Nightlife on BuxMont Live – special web only performance with IV Stone!

IV Stone Performing Band Members

  • Eddie Kurek IV: Co-Founder and Front Man (Vocals, Keys, L. Guitar)
  • Mike Lee: Co-Founder (Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Harmonica)
  • Troy Landis: (Vocals, L. Guitar)
  • Johnny Zabo: (Drums/Percussion)
  • Michael Desoto: (Bass)

Band Contact Info.
Ed Kurek III: Co-Founder (Manager & Sound Engineer)
Email: Info@IVStone.NET
Website: www.IVStone.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ivstoneband

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:

 Sat (Sept 23rd) – Chesapeake Inn, Chesapeake City MD
 Sun (Sept 24th) – LAGOONA PALOOZA EVENT, Brigantine NJ
 Fri (Sept 29th) – SUMMERS END PARTY (PRIVATE)
 Sat (Sept 30th) – The Long Beach Inn, Long Beach NY
 Sun (Oct 1st) – Bridgeport Rib House, Bridgeport PA
 Fri (Oct 6th) – Cabana Bar, Skippack PA
 Sat (Oct 7th) – DaVinci’s Pub, Collegeville PA
 Fri (Oct 13th) – Fager’s Island, Ocean City MD
 Sat (Oct 14th) – Cure Insurance Club (@ Wells Fargo Ctr.) Phila PA
FLYERS VS. WASH. CAPITALS (7pm, EVENT)