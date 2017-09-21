Nightlife on BuxMont Live – special web only performance with IV Stone!

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Nightlife300px.jpg 300 300 WNPV http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png WNPV2017-09-21 14:38:342017-09-21 14:56:42Nightlife on BuxMont Live – special web only performance with IV Stone!
IV Stone Performing Band Members
- Eddie Kurek IV: Co-Founder and Front Man (Vocals, Keys, L. Guitar)
- Mike Lee: Co-Founder (Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Harmonica)
- Troy Landis: (Vocals, L. Guitar)
- Johnny Zabo: (Drums/Percussion)
- Michael Desoto: (Bass)
Band Contact Info.
Ed Kurek III: Co-Founder (Manager & Sound Engineer)
Email: Info@IVStone.NET
Website: www.IVStone.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ivstoneband
UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:
Sat (Sept 23rd) – Chesapeake Inn, Chesapeake City MD
Sun (Sept 24th) – LAGOONA PALOOZA EVENT, Brigantine NJ
Fri (Sept 29th) – SUMMERS END PARTY (PRIVATE)
Sat (Sept 30th) – The Long Beach Inn, Long Beach NY
Sun (Oct 1st) – Bridgeport Rib House, Bridgeport PA
Fri (Oct 6th) – Cabana Bar, Skippack PA
Sat (Oct 7th) – DaVinci’s Pub, Collegeville PA
Fri (Oct 13th) – Fager’s Island, Ocean City MD
Sat (Oct 14th) – Cure Insurance Club (@ Wells Fargo Ctr.) Phila PA
FLYERS VS. WASH. CAPITALS (7pm, EVENT)