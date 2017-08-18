Nightlife on BuxMont Live – A LOOK BACK – broadcast August 19, 2017

Nightlife on BuxMont Live – BEST OF INTERVIEWS – broadcast August 19, 2017

Today’s clips feature Billy White, Flamin Harry, Kelly Yorgey, TubeTop Mama, IV Stone, One Eyed Willie, Matt Roman, Mike Greer, Big Mind, Eric Mintel, Tammy Huynh, Teeze/Roughhouse, Kristine Popp, Rollin & Tumblin, and Christine & Company.

Thanks to these folks who helped get us started

WNPV, Jeff Nolan, Billy White, Kristine Fallows, Kelly Yorgey (June 3rd co-host), Ron Adam

Comics

Chris Dolan, Buddy Harris, Todd Chappelle, Marc Staudenmaier

The new Nightlife show on the road

Cecelia Harris (The Voice) – coordinates with me, the bands, comics and club owners

Brian Bingaman (The Word) – offers help with content and technical issues

Club owners

Scott Rudich @The Underground Lansdale

Mike Campbell @The Main Hatfield

Rob @Rock n Rebel Hatfield

Nate @Maxwell’s on Main in Doylestown